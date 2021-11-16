The UN shares with Elon Musk how it would distribute $ 6.6 billion to save 42 million people from famine

Earlier, the CEO of Tesla declared that he was willing to sell a package of shares in his auto company and donate $ 6 billion if the World Food Program explained to him how that sum would solve global hunger.

David Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), again addressed billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, who assured in October that he was willing to sell a package of shares of Tesla and donate $ 6 billion if the senior official explained to him how that money would solve global hunger.

“This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable,” wrote Beasley on his Twitter account. “Elon Musk, you asked for a clear plan and open books. Here it is. We are ready to talk to you and anyone else who is serious about saving lives. The request is for $ 6.6 billion to prevent famine in by 2022, “he stated, sharing a summary of how the program would use this sum.

How would the $ 6.6 billion be distributed?

As detailed by the WFP, 3.5 billion dollars would be used to pay for food, which includes the cost of shipping and transportation to the country, plus warehousing and delivery, payments to hired truck drivers, and necessary security escorts in conflict-affected areas.

Another $ 2 billion would be distributed as cash and food stamps (including transaction fees) in places where markets can work. According to the agency, this type of aid will allow those most in need to buy the food of their choice and supports local economies.

On the other hand, 700 million dollars would be destined to cover country-specific costs “in order to design, expand and manage the implementation of efficient and effective programs for millions more tons of food and cash transfers and vouchers, adapted to country conditions and operational risks in 43 countries.”

Ultimately, $ 400 million would go to managing global and regional operations, administration and accountability, global logistics coordination, global hunger monitoring and analysis around the world, and risk management and independent auditors dedicated to oversight.

The global problem of hunger

According to UN data, world hunger “continues to increase at an alarming rate.” Recent estimates show that 282.7 million people in 80 countries they are experiencing extreme levels of acute hunger.

This represents an increase of around 110% compared to 2019, which is explained by widespread conflicts, growing climate crises and the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, 42 million inhabitants of regions of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean are at real risk of suffering from famine or conditions similar to it, unless they are given urgent assistance.