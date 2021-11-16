The truth behind the health of Carmen Salinas

It was last November 11 when we found out that Carmen Salinas placeholder image She had to be admitted to the hospital emergency after presenting a severe health problem that led her to be in intensive care.

The first reports pointed to the 82-year-old actress reportedly suffered a stroke which led to a coma, so medical reports indicate that the actress had a time limit to avoid greater risks.

However, this morning on the Hoy program, The real reason why the actress would be in a state of commotion was revealedOh, it would have nothing to do with a stroke.

Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter would have revealed details of her grandmother’s current state of health and pointed out that the real reason why she would be in a coma is for a cerebral hemorrhage.

“She did not have a stroke, Carmen Salinas what she suffered was a brain hemorrhage which further complicates the picture, since the effusion is more controllable than the hemorrhage “, said Carmen Plascencia, the actress’s net.

Given this information, the situation of Carmen Salinas becomes more serious, since, according to the family, the “spill” would be located in the brain stem, making it inoperable.

Although this weekend it transpired that Carmen Salinas placeholder image had been able to move his feet, it was said that it would all be a reflection of the body, so his health condition is ‘serious, but stable’.