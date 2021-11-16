The titles that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass during the second half of November revealed

Talking about Xbox Game Pass is talking about the best video game subscription out there today. With a very extensive catalog full of great games, both super productions and indie titles, the truth is that its offer is unsurpassed.

As usual, each month we receive two new batches, where in each of them we can see how Microsoft’s star service is constantly increasing. A few minutes ago second batch of games announced that will arrive at the Redmond subscription service during the second half of November.

These are the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

In the coming days we will receive new integrations to the Xbox Game Pass service, several of them titles that join the service the same day of its launch, like Next Space Rebel or Evil Genius 2. Next, we will leave you a list with all the titles that have been announced for the second half of November:

Dead Space – Now available – Cloud

Now available – Cloud Dragon Age: Origins – Now available – Cloud

Now available – Cloud Next Space Rebel – November 17 – Console, PC and Cloud

Exo One – November 18 – Console, PC and Cloud

Fae Tactics – November 18 – Console, PC and Cloud

My Friend Pedro – November 18 – Console, PC and Cloud

Undungeon – November 18 – Console, PC and Cloud

Deeeer Simulator – November 23 – Console, PC and Cloud

Mortal Shell – November 23 – Console, PC and Cloud

Evil Genius 2 – November 30 – Console, PC and Cloud

Stay tuned to Generation Xbox to stay tuned for all the latest Xbox Game Pass related news.