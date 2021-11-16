The time Jorge Vergara, former owner of Chivas, could buy Manchester United

Jorge Vergara could have bought Manchester United. (Photo: Sony Channel // Manchester United)

Jorge Vergara was not satisfied with being the owner of a club of immense popular traction, such is the case of Chivas. His passion for soccer led him to invest in countries unusual for national football managers. Chivas USA and Deportivo Saprissa from Costa Rica were the other two teams that counted Vergara’s investment.

For the tycoon, founder of Omnilife, there were no impossible borders to overcome. It was thus that he tried to approach foreign football with two teams of high popularity in their countries: the Atlético de Madrid, in Spain, and the Sports University, in Peru. Although he tried everything to achieve it, finally Vergara could not take ownership of these institutions.

However, there was a dream opportunity that also passed through his desk: that of buying at Manchester United. In interview for CNI Channel 40Vergara accepted that the proposal was real. Denise Maerker, the interviewer, put the subject on the table. “They offered you Manchester United,” the journalist commented. “That’s how it is. There was an occasion. They offered it to me. As well as eight teams from Europe have offered me. It is the most expensive worth $ 1.2 billion (2005 figures). It has offered me around 25 teams around the world, ”said the businessman.

Jorge Vergara spent fifteen years at the helm of Chivas. (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Despite the offer and how interesting such a proposal could be, Vergara mentioned that he did not have that amount of money and that he would not go into debt in order to get them. The Red Devils were in 2018 the richest club in the world, according to the consulting firm Deloitte. In case of having acquired from said institution, Vergara’s popularity would have reached a level never seen before in a manager of Mexican soccer, due to the global dimension of the Manchester club.

After withdrawing your investments in Costa Rica and the disappearance of Chivas USAVergara only focused on Chivas, a club in which he invested heavily in various reinforcements. Some reciprocated the trust that was placed in them, but others entered the list of failed signings for the Guadalajara tycoon. During the stage of Matías Almeyda As helmsman, Vergara even invested up to USD 17 million for Alan Pulido and another USD 17 million in Rodolfo Pizarro.

During his time at the head of the Guadalajara club, which began in 2003, Jorge Vergara won two league titles. The first of them in the Opening 2006 against Toluca. At that time, the Guadalajara He was nine years old without consecrating himself as the Aztec soccer monarch. The participations of the chiverío on the Libertadores Cup, a tournament in which the rojiblancos reached the semifinals in the 2005 and 2006 editions, as well as the final in 2010. The Flock fell to Inter in Porto Alegre.

Alan Pulido was Vergara’s most expensive purchase as the owner of Chivas. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters)

During his tenure, the talent of young footballers was also promoted. It was thus that there were various cases of export to European football, as it was with the cases of Carlos Salcido, Francisco Mace Rodriguez, Carlos candle, Ulises Dávila, and the most remembered of all: the Javier Chicharito Hernandez to Manchester United, precisely the club that was once offered to Vergara.

After falling ill with cancer, Jorge left his son, Amaury vergara, in charge of the team. He was still part of the most recent rojiblanco title: in the Clausura 2017, against Tigers. He also won two Cups and a SuperCopa MX.

KEEP READING:

NFL: Rodgers Returns From Covid And His Packers Win; Buccaneers stumble in Washington

“You are a pen …”: the day that José Ramón Fernández insulted Christian Martinoli on TV Azteca

Piojo Herrera vs Martinoli: the new chapter of the rivalry from the narration microphone