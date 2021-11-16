The teams that have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

We are getting closer to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the 32 places begin to occupy, well several teams have already qualified. In some confederations, the road is halfway, but some countries that will also be in the World Cup can already be outlined.

Qatar was the first guest, it was obvious, the host wins the right to go to organize the World Cup, so we already had the first guest before. Germany were the second team to qualify after their devastating passage in the UEFA knockout stage, in which Denmark also sealed the ticket from the month of October.

For the month of November, the rest of the group leaders joined the list, including the world champion France, as well as Belgium, Spain, England, Croatia, Switzerland and Serbia.

At Conmebol there is only one guest at the moment, it is Brazil, which was the first to seal the pass in November, prior to the definition of all UEFA groups.

Those qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022

1. Qatar

2. Germany

3. Denmark

4. Brazil

5- France

6- Belgium

7- Serbia

8- Spain

9- Croatia

10- England

11- Switzerland

How are the other qualifiers going?

In our always well-behaved and well-weighted Concacaf, the road to Qatar is just beginning. The Mexican team it is placed as leader of the classification with 14 points, the United States with 11 and Canada, which is third with 10 points. To meet the first qualified in this area, we will have to wait until 2022.

Remember that In Concacaf, the top three in the standings go directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and fourth place goes to a playoff in search of a fourth ticket. So there are eight games left, which means the stakes are high.

Conmebol

Four teams qualify directly to Qatar 2022 and the fifth place of the Conmebol goes to a repechage. Of those direct places, Brazil has already sealed the ticket to the World Cup and Argentina stands as the second selection to be qualified.

Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela are practically without possibilities, so that the fight is between Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia to fight for the two direct passes and the playoff.

CAF – Africa towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In Africa, five places are awarded for the Qatar World Cup 2022. There is still a long way to go to meet these teams that will represent the African continent. Qualifying is still in its second stage.

There are 10 groups, from which the best team of each will come out and thus the third round will be born. Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Morocco and Tanzania are the group leaders. and they are shaping up to advance to the next round in search of a place in the World Cup.