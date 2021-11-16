“The Squid Game” and “The Paper House”, the most viewed Netflix series

“The Squid Game”, “The Paper House” and “Stranger Things” They are the most watched series in Netflix history, while “Bird Box” and “Rescue Mission” top the list of most popular movies, according to data from a new platform website that offers weekly data on viewing hours.

On the occasion of the launch this Tuesday of the website, available for now in English and Spanish but with an expansion of languages ​​planned for 2022, Netflix has prepared the first lists with global data.

According to these lists, the South Korean “The Squid Game” accumulated 1,600 million hours seen in its first 28 days of exhibition (which is the period that the platform uses to generate the figures), which makes it the most popular series of the history of Netflix.

For seasons, the second would be “Bridgerton” (which heads the list of series in English), with 625 million hours seen in that first month of exhibition.

But if the views of the different installments are added, the Spanish “La casa de papel” reaches 1,440 million hours viewed with its seasons 3, 4 and 5; “Stranger Things” reaches 1,009 million hours viewed; “13 reasons Why”, 972 and “You”, 925, in all three cases with their seasons 2 and 3.

This is followed by another Spanish production, “Elite”, which has 532 million hours seen (accumulated for its seasons 2 and 3) and is followed at a short distance by the French “Lupine” with 531 million, with its two deliveries.

As for cinema, the list of most viewed productions in English is headed by “Bird Box” (2018), starring Sandra Bullock, who registered 282 million hours seen in those first 28 days that Netflix counts.

It is followed by “Rescue Mission” (2020), with Chris Hemsworth, which reached 231 million hours viewed, and “The Irishman” (2019), the Martin Scorsese film with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino that went through the movie theaters before launching on the platform, where it garnered 215 million hours viewed.

In the list of non-English-speaking films, the most watched title was the German film “Blood Red Sky” (2021), with 111 million hours, followed by two Spanish films: “El hoyo” (2019), with 108 million hours, and “Bajo cero” (2021), which accumulated 78 million hours viewed.

The website Top10.Netflix.com will offer every Tuesday -with data from Monday to Sunday of the previous week- four lists of his most viewed proposals: Movies in English; Non-English speaking films; Series in English and Series in non-English language.

In today’s first weekly listings, the most viewed productions are “Red Alert” as a movie in English (148.7 million hours viewed last week) and the Italian “Yara” as a non-English speaking film (17.95 million), followed by the Brazilian “7 Prisioneiros” (9.69).

The third season of “Narcos México” is the most watched of the series in English (50.29 million), and “The Squid Game” remains unbeatable as a non-English series (42.79), in a list in which Also in fourth position is the Brazilian “Carinha de Anjo”; the Mexican “La Venganza de las Juanas”, in seventh place, and the Colombian “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, in ninth.

The new data replaces what Netflix had so far of millions of viewers and which were quite controversial since it was enough for a subscriber to watch a specific content for two minutes to be counted as a viewer.

Now, the platform adds the hours of viewing of each of its products and with that it will create the weekly lists of the most popular movies and series.

“After examining different options”, the platform, present in 190 countries, has decided that measuring viewing hours “is a clear indicator of both the popularity of a title and the general satisfaction of subscribers,” as it explains on its blog. .

Along with these four weekly listings, more specialized lists dedicated to documentaries or reality shows will also be published without a fixed frequency. And in addition the relations of “The 10 most popular” of each country are maintained.