The script of the campaign against the INE – El Financiero

The script for the government’s campaign against the National Electoral Institute (INE) is already underway.

On Sunday morning, the Budget for 2022 was finally approved in particular, which includes a cut for the INE for about 5 billion pesos compared to what was requested.

Likewise, a cut of 3 billion pesos was also applied to the Judicial Power, which we will talk about shortly.

The decision taken by the majority formed by Morena and his allies has, in the case of the INE, the purpose of creating a confrontation with the Institute, by eliminating the material conditions to organize the consultation for the revocation of the mandate.

Yesterday, various spokesmen for Morena already expressed that the INE has a constitutional obligation to organize the process and adjust its expenses.

On Sunday, the president of the Institute, Lorenzo Córdova, said that the legal actions to which he is entitled will be taken, after the cut-off of the deputies.

The fifth transitory article of the constitutional reform matter of the consultation for the revocation of mandate published on December 20, 2019, states the following: “The exercise of the powers that this Constitution confers on the National Electoral Institute in matters of popular consultations and Revocation of mandate will be covered based on budget availability for the current and subsequent fiscal years ”.

It can be interpreted that the constitutional affirmation implies that the INE must have the necessary budgetary resources to make effective the right established by the Constitution

Even when in 2020 the so-called consultation on the former presidents was controversial, the Court rejected the controversy and pointed out that the INE should have required the corresponding budgetary resources.

If the Court follows the same reasoning, it would be expected that it would instruct the Legislative Branch to modify the Budget to allocate the necessary resources to the Institute.

Beyond the actions in legal matters, the script of what is going to follow in political terms can be anticipated.

There will be constant criticism of the INE from both Morena and AMLO, pointing out that they want to block this exercise of participatory democracy.

We do not know how far this questioning is going to take, but most likely the environment thus created is the basis for being able to put a constitutional reform to the consideration of Congress.

Nor is it unlikely that they want to impeach Lorenzo Córdova and some of the other councilors, in order to have them removed from office.

That is, we have in the making as one of the scenarios that could arise from this litigation, a political crisis derived from the questioning of the majority group and the government to the electoral authorities of the country.

However, Morena does not seem to have the necessary political balances at this time to carry out either a constitutional reform in electoral matters or a political trial of the councilors, since in both cases it would require a constitutional majority for which it lacks the votes. necessary.

However, these events foreshadow a circumstance of very high political litigation throughout 2022.

Add this fact to the acrimonious discussion of the electricity reform and we are likely to find ourselves with a prospect of high political tension for next year.