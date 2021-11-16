The ripped pants look that made Shiloh Jolie Pitt dazzle – New Woman

In recent weeks Shiloh Jolie Pitt has become the center of attention. The teenager not only attracts attention for being the daughter of Angelina Jolie, but for wearing a unique style that captivates her fans.

For many years, Shiloh wore an androgynous style and many rumors surrounded her, as some portals affirmed that he was in a process of transition due to the fact that he identified with the male gender.

However, recently the teenager left everyone speechless when appeared with a beautiful dress and makeup for the world premiere of the new Marvel movie, “Eternals”, in which his mother participates.

Shiloh appeared in a light brown dress, hair collected and a delicate makeup with subtle outlines that reminded a lot of the style that her mother, Angelina, usually wears.

Although, the famous received some criticism, Most of the fans showed their unconditional support and applauded his bravery.

Since then, each of the outfits worn by the young woman has become news, as its change has surprised, but it has an inspiring style that has quickly become a reference.

Recently, surprised with a completely informal look in ripped pants and a black sweatshirt. This look maintains much of the essence that has always characterized Shiloh.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s style is the trend that will dominate

There is no doubt that the young teenager has become a success after deciding to experiment more with her looks and wear outfits that are considered feminine.

This is how we have seen her with several dresses of different cuts, elegant and appropriate for her age, but now she shows us different versions with looks that point towards the urban.

On a walk with his mother, Shiloh wore a black shirt and shorts, which he combined with an oversize jacket that became the main garment of his look.

The jacket was in light blue with different prints such as a skull, a rose, a British flag, as well as other images.

In addition, he complemented the style with a completely collected hairstyle, which made the whole outfit looked much more stylized.

If there is a lesson that Shiloh leaves with this new style, it is that the most important thing when dressing is that comfort is the most essential.

Wear what makes you feel confident and empowered It is what will make you stand out in the world as the person you want to be.