the possibility of Santiago Solari to join a select group of coaches

Santiago Solari, coach of the Águilas del América, could join a select group of coaches if he manages to win the title of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

It is clear that the work of Santiago Solari has stood out above most of the coaches he competes with in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. But the reality is that it is not yet above all, because among them are, for example, Juan Reynoso Guzman, strategist Blue Cross and Javier Aguirrehelmsman of Monterrey, champions of Guard1anes Closing 2021 and of the Concacaf Champions League.

That’s what Indiecito lacks: the title. Their numbers are impeccable and it has even gone down in history for registering the most points that a cast has made. cream blue in a short championship of the first division. That is why by raising the contest in which he is currently competing, he could place himself in a privileged place.

Like being one of the few coaches who managed to celebrate in his first year at the MX League. Since 1970, the season in which the system of League, only 22 technicians obtained their championship within the first twelve months at the head of a team of a participating team of the first division.

The numbers of Santiago Solari in front of America

Between the two regular phases that he has played so far in the first division, both for the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament as for the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari they register: 22 wins, seven draws and only five losses. In points, the total gives 73, thus being the one that harvested the most units.

When would America play its quarterfinal matches in the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America qualified for the Liguilla without the need to go through the Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined for November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, the shocks of the Repechage. And there just, between the 23rd and 24th, the first leg matches of the quarterfinals would be played.