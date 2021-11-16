The mockery of the Serbian fans to Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

lost at home with Serbia on the last date of the World Cup Qualifying and with that, he let the ticket go straight to Qatar 2022. As if that were not enough, the fans of the Serbian team took the opportunity to make fun of

Cristiano Ronaldo

after the victory.

The team of Fernando Santos came to the end of the UEFA knockout with the obligation to add to advance directly to world. They did not need to win, because with a draw it was enough for them. Nevertheless, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the winning goal in the final minutes for Serbia and now Portugal He waits for his rival in the playoffs to know whether or not he will be in the next World Cup.

The mockery of the fans of Serbia to ‘CR7’

In social networks a video of Serbian fans circulated in the streets, celebrating the passing of their Selection to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The funny thing is that they made the traditional celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo by jumping, turning around, reaching out and yelling ‘siiuuuuu’.

The video immediately went viral. There were followers who took the moment as something funny but others who disapproved of the attitude of the fans.

The repechage of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

This will be the second time that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a World Cup playoff. They made it to Brazil 2014 when they faced the Sweden from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and on that occasion, they were victorious with a Lusitanian hat-trick.

PEDRO NUNES / REUTERS Soccer Football – World Cup – UEFA Qualifiers – Group A – Portugal v Serbia – Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – November 14, 2021 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS / Pedro Nunes

For now they are waiting for a rival for the repechage, as there are still tickets to be defined. In addition to Portugal, the qualifiers so far for the World Cup playoffs are Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Austria and North macedonia. We will have to wait who the others are, remembering that twelve teams will play the repechage during March 2022, where we will meet three other teams that will have their ticket to Qatar 2022.

