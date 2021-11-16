The latest Echo and Echo Dot can now detect your presence and activate routines: long live ultrasound

Presence or motion detectors live not only cameras: the fourth generation Amazon Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers they are already able to detect that presence by emitting an ultrasound wave.

These waves allow these devices to detect if there are people present in a room, and that makes it possible to turn on the lights or put on music when we enter a room for example.

Alexa routines associated with presence arrive

The feature was mentioned in the event that Amazon held in September and that served to present for example the Echo Show 15, and now begins to be deployed on these devices.

In order to activate that presence detection we will have to configure the Echo or Echo Dot in the Alexa application. The feature works in a similar way to what the Echo Show family devices do, but the latter are based on their cameras, not those. inaudible ultrasounds reflecting off nearby objects before being received again at the microphones of the Echo and Echo Dot.

With that detection associated routines can be activated that for example they turn the lights on or off when someone enters and leaves a room. This is something that, for example, Google Nest devices do not allow, which use these ultrasounds to detect how close the user is and change the interface of the screen according to that proximity.

The characteristic will begin to arrive this week on these devices, so if you don’t have it available in your Alexa app yet, that option will be accessible soon.

Via | Tom’s Hardware