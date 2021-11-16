The Intel Core i7-12800H is up to 36% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800H on Geekbench

By the Geekbech 5 benchmarking software the Intel Core i7-12800H, one of the high-end CPUs of Intel Alder Lake-P for the laptop market, which is why this CPU was seen in an Aorus 15 YE4 gaming laptop.

The Intel Core i7-12800H offers a configuration of 6 high-performance cores (P-Core) next to 8 energy efficient cores (E-Core), which adds up to a total configuration of 14 cores and 20 processing threads that for now we know that it reaches a Base frequency of 2.80 GHz with a TDP of 45W. This is 100 MHz less than the Core i9-12900H, so if the Turbo frequency is the same, we would talk about 4.90 GHz.

All of these numbers translate into a single core performance of 1654 points on Geekbench 5, while the multicore score is 9618 points. For reference, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H moves in 1326 and 7038 points respectively, or in other words, the Intel CPU is 25 percent faster in single-core performance and 36 percent faster in multicore.

This performance can improve, since the Core i7-12700H, its little brother, has been seen moving between the 10517 and 11138 points in multicore, and it is necessary to remember that in notebooks the performance can vary in excess depending on the cooling system of each model.

via: Videocardz