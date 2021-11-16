The idyllic Thai island where Leonardo DiCaprio filmed “The Beach” reopens to the public after four years

Heavenly scenes that attracted worldwide attention and made it a must-see destination.

Maya Bay, the Thai bay that appears in the movie “The Beach” It will reopen to the general public after almost four years of closure. The authorities of the Asian country determined that The opening will run from January 1, 2022.

The 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio allowed the rise of tourism in this place. And, precisely, the increase in visitors was an impediment to starting a plan of rejuvenation of corals, damaged by human intervention.

That is why in June 2018 a decision was made to close preventive.

“Maya Bay has been continuously receiving the interest of tourists from all over the world. But this has also caused (the natural area) to deteriorateespecially corals, “said Varawut Silpa-Archa, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

Prior to measurement, this attraction received about five thousand visitors a day. As it is only accessible by boats, the constant flow of this means of transport was deteriorating the sea floor.

A new entry system

Originally, the closure of Maya Bay would be four months, however, subsequent tests on corals and the pandemic postponed reopening.

The authorities defined new policies for access to the sector. The boats will not be able to dock in the bay and will have to locate people in a more secluded place. The number of visitors per round will be 300 people and they will be able to stay at least one hour on the beach.