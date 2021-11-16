The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Launch, Latest Backward Compatibles, and All Xbox Anniversary Celebration Announcements and Trailers

Xbox has turned 20, age has made the brand a scandal and its official birthday party, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, came with sonorous joys and expectations covered: the final batch of backward compatible is already official and that is only surpassed by the highly anticipated launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Because the Master Chief He couldn’t return for the Xbox Series X launch, but his return to commemorate these first two decades of Xbox has been the highlight of the celebration. And, beware, Halo Infinite multiplayer is completely free on Xbox and PC, and that makes everyone is formally invited to the party.

Now, there were other really suggestive announcements throughout the Xbox Anniversary Celebration. Plans that establish the present by revitalizing the best of its past, as well as interesting proposals for the future. And in Extra Life We have compiled everything advertised in one place.

On: the Xbox story

The history of Xbox is as exciting as it is original. A roller coaster of events that goes from the uncertainty of entering a market in which it seemed that all roles were defined to having to face crises such as the Three Rings of Death. Of course, Microsoft has managed to leave its own mark in these 20 years in the video game industry.

On: the Xbox story is the most ambitious documentary made around the history of Xbox. A comprehensive review of the brand divided into six episodes and that comes under the slogan Four players, one idea, and a billion dollar bet. Its premiere is scheduled for next December 13, 2021 on various platforms streaming, including YouTube and Microsoft’s own store.

Xbox Vault, the unexpected crossover between the Xbox legacy and Red Alert

Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson He was the first Xbox Ambassador 20 years ago and his image is still associated with the brand. Therefore, it is not surprising that, in collaboration with Netflix, an interactive activity has been created in which there are more than a thousand prizes up for grabs.

The premise is simple: it has been created a virtual gallery featuring various pieces of Xbox’s legacy and a couple of articles based on the film Red alert, the film that The Rock premieres together with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. By touching each article we will have to answer a question and we will add points with each hit.





There is a time limit and at the end we can send our score to opt for the different prizes. And beware, there are some really sweet tooth. In any case We can repeat the opportunity if we wish.

76 games add backward compatibility





Not three, not four, not ten. The final batch of backward compatible games has been announced and Xbox consoles have just added at a stroke no less than 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 legacy games. A real outrage.

In fact, many of these titles return better than ever. The titles of the first Xbox will look with better resolution and features such as Auto HDR have been implemented in several of the new backwards compatible when playing from Xbox Series X / S.

And beware, we are talking about true classics. The Max Payne trilogy, Mortal Kombat, Red Dead Revolver, various titles of the sagas star Warsy FEAR, all deliveries of Dead or alive posted on Xbox …

That does not end the thing: Microsof has also announced that 37 more games join FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S and, now, it integrates this functionality in Xbox Cloud Gaming. A deadly double combo against the backbreak.

The bad news: as we discussed, This is the latest batch of games. Recovering each title does not depend solely on hardware or software, but on a cooperation of developers and the use of licenses, which according to Microsoft itself, is the final addition to the backward compatibility program.

The Halo series already has a first teaser date

The long-heralded television series of Halo has shown its first advance. Very brief, of course, but it lasts long enough to leave three essential aspects on the table: will air in 2022, can be seen on Paramount + and the Master Chief’s armor looks outrageous.

The Sydney Youth Orchestra performs the Halo theme song

The Original Halo Soundtrack is capable of moving fans of the saga. Above all, with the new arrangement made to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the saga and the launch of Xbox.

At the foot of the Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney, the Sydney Youth Orchestra performs along with Paul Glass several of the most iconic pieces of Halo music. The result is a feast for the ears.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is playing TODAY

No rumors: Halo Infinite multiplayer is several weeks before the launch of the game’s campaign and, as the highlight of the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, it is now playable for free and worldwide.

The Bottom Line: Halo Infinite multiplayer is now available on Xbox, the Microsoft Store, and Steam, all in beta. The first season of multiplayer, called Heroes of Reach, includes all kinds of unlockable content for free and through a paid pass through a season pass.





And even though this will last until May 2, 2022, the pass can be purchased and completed even after entering the second season.

For its part, the launch of the campaign Halo Infinite still scheduled for the next December 8 (at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time) and will be included for free in the Game Pass. Xbox Game Studios does not stitch without thread and knows perfectly that the new adventure of the Master Chief will be his battering ram in this new stage, and the multiplayer of Halo will be the big blow.