The great teams that risk being left out of the World Cup

The road to Qatar 2022 begins to shorten. Some qualifiers begin to be defined and teams already have their pass to the next world Cup. One of the most contested classifications are those that are lived in the UEFA.

the european confederation already has nine teams qualified as Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England and Switzerland, so there are still two direct tickets and three more to be distributed in the playoffs.

For these qualifiers, the UEFA implemented a new classification format. The ten teams that lead their respective groups will get a direct ticket to the World Cup, while in the play-off only three passes to Qatar 2022.

This stage is disputed by the ten second best places in each group plus those who were the two best in the group in the Nations League standings. Once the 12 participants have been defined, they will be divided into three groups and then play a semifinal and final in each of the keys.

The three winners of the finals are the ones who will advance to the next World Cup. Select as Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Poland, Russia and North macedonia, plus those that join this November 16, will try to get their pass to world with this resource.