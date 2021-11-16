The Game Awards 2021: what are the GOTY nominated games?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The Game Awards 2021 will be in a few weeks and the community can already begin to discuss which game is their favorite to win the GOTY. We say so since the organizers have already revealed who are the nominees for Game of the Year and other categories.

At The Game Awards 2021, the GOTY nominees are DEATHLOOP, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psyhonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village. As you can see, it includes some of the biggest games of the year, as well as some releases from Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Nintendo.

We leave you all the nominees for The Game Awards 2021 below:

All nominees at The Game Awards 2021

Game of the year

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Best direction

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best narrative

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best indie

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Racing / Sports Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Best Esports Game

Call of duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

VALORANT

Most anticipated game

ELDEN RING

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Impact Game

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No longer home

Best AR / VR Game

Hitman 3

I expect you to die 2

Lane Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best game as a service

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Debut

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena

Saber

Valheim

Best soundtrack

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Better design in accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardian’s of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Better Community Support

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Content Creator

Dream

Dusile

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

What did you think of the list? For you, what is the game that GOTY deserves? Tell us in the comments.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards ceremony that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.

