The Game Awards 2021: what are the GOTY nominated games?

The Game Awards 2021 will be in a few weeks and the community can already begin to discuss which game is their favorite to win the GOTY. We say so since the organizers have already revealed who are the nominees for Game of the Year and other categories.
At The Game Awards 2021, the GOTY nominees are DEATHLOOP, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psyhonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village. As you can see, it includes some of the biggest games of the year, as well as some releases from Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Nintendo.
We leave you all the nominees for The Game Awards 2021 below:
All nominees at The Game Awards 2021
Game of the year
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Nominee tweetstorm incoming. Here are nominees in all 30 categories for #TheGameAwards, streaming live on December 9! pic.twitter.com/83gd4tskaG
– The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 16, 2021
Best direction
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best narrative
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best indie
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Racing / Sports Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders republic
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get it Togheter
Best Esports Game
- Call of duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
Most anticipated game
- ELDEN RING
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Best Simulation / Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Impact Game
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No longer home
Best AR / VR Game
- Hitman 3
- I expect you to die 2
- Lane Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best game as a service
- Apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Debut
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena
- Saber
- Valheim
Best soundtrack
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design
- DEATHLOOP
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Better design in accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardian’s of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Better Community Support
- Apex legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Content Creator
- Dream
- Dusile
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris “simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best Esports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Best Esports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
What did you think of the list? For you, what is the game that GOTY deserves? Tell us in the comments.
The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards ceremony that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.
