The Game Awards 2021: what are the GOTY nominated games?

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
58

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The Game Awards 2021 will be in a few weeks and the community can already begin to discuss which game is their favorite to win the GOTY. We say so since the organizers have already revealed who are the nominees for Game of the Year and other categories.

At The Game Awards 2021, the GOTY nominees are DEATHLOOP, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psyhonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village. As you can see, it includes some of the biggest games of the year, as well as some releases from Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Nintendo.

We leave you all the nominees for The Game Awards 2021 below:

All nominees at The Game Awards 2021

Game of the year

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village

Best direction

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best narrative

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best indie

  • 12 minutes
  • Death’s door
  • Kena
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster hunter rise
  • Scarlet nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Racing / Sports Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders republic

Best Fighting Game

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster hunter rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Best Esports Game

  • Call of duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • VALORANT

Most anticipated game

  • ELDEN RING
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Impact Game

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No longer home

Best AR / VR Game

  • Hitman 3
  • I expect you to die 2
  • Lane Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best game as a service

  • Apex legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Debut

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena
  • Saber
  • Valheim

Best soundtrack

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Better design in accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Guardian’s of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel future revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Better Community Support

  • Apex legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Content Creator

  • Dream
  • Dusile
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris “simp” Lehr
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
  • Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
  • Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta Faze
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

What did you think of the list? For you, what is the game that GOTY deserves? Tell us in the comments.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021. Follow this link to see all our coverage of the awards ceremony that will also have a lot of news about the future of gaming.

Related Video: The Best METROIDVANIA of the Last Decade

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here