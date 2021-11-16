The future of “Tata” Martino with the Mexican National Team

After the loss to USA and a few hours to face Canada, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, technician of Mexico, says he will not resign from his position.

“Tata” Martino does not think to resign

During the press conference, in Edmonton, the helmsman of the Aztec Selection made his future clear in the national bench And he added that he knows perfectly the sacrifice it means to lead a national team.

“The truth is that no, it is the first game that we lost in the tie, we are still in the qualification zone, we lost the lead on goal difference. Lead to a selection generates wear I know that since 25 years ago. So a possible resignation does not go through wear”, Declared the “Tata”.

Gerardo Martino downplayed the qualifier of “Giant of the Concacaf”. He said that he is not the ideal person to answer if the national squad is still the boss in the northern region of the American continent.

“I do not know if it is a question that I am qualified to answer. As I do not know the parameters, but in the same way it does not seem to me something transcendental”Said the Argentine coach.

Although at the same time he recognized that the current face of the Aztec Selection It is not the same with which you started your process within the national squad. He was very honest and said that after the break for the pandemic has struggled to reach that initial level.

“The reality is that I believe that we have gone in performance from highest to lowest. We have started 2019 very well, then 2020, after the months of activity it has cost us. From June to now it has cost us in performance. We could not be the team we saw in that 2019. Times are getting shorter and we enter the last year of this project”, said Martino.

The importance of winning in Canada

Mexico must get a good result against Canada in Edmonton, that the helmsman of the mexican squad. You know that it is important to get half of the points in each of the FIFA dates to aspire to a qualification.

“We do take into account that the ideal is always to stay above 50 percent, without a doubt winning tomorrow is momentous and above all not to shit two consecutive defeats in Eliminatory games”, expressed Martino.

