The Freak Brothers, the Stoner Animated Series, has already premiered

Tubi, the American streaming platform, has just released its first original animated comedy: The freak brothers.

The series is based on The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, a comic underground from the late ’60s created by Gilbert Shelton. This cult cartoon documented the counterculture lifestyle during the strongest years of hippism.

Related Content: Mila Kunis Launches ‘Stoner Cats’, An Animated Series Sold as NFT about Porrero Cats

Meanwhile, the series follows the adventures of three stoner friends and their ironic cat, after being transported from San Francisco from 1969 to 2020 by a particularly magical joint.

As reported by High Times, the production has an impressive cast of voice actors, such as the Oscar nominee. Woody harrelson, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner, John goodman, the Emmy and Grammy winner, Tiffany Haddish, and the saturday night live actor and child loved by all, Pete Davidson.

About, Adam Lewinson, content director of Tubi, stated: “We cannot wait for our viewers to be amazed with The freak brothers, with his unforgettable and irreverent comedy steeped in heart, along with an iconic voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and screenwriters ”.

Related content: Drugs, Hangout, Parties and Radiohead: Robin’s Story, The Series You Never Seen

And he expanded: “This comedy carries 50 years of development and we’re delighted that it will debut on Tubi as our first animated original comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we we expand our offer of humor for adults. “

Meanwhile, the episodes of the first season will premiere every Sunday until December 26.