The first Chinese driver arrives on the Formula 1 grid in 2022

Now it’s official: Guanyu Zhou will make his Formula 1 debut in the 2022 season at the wheel of Alfa Romeo Racing and will be a teammate of Valtteri Bottas. Negotiations between the two parties, which began in early summer, subsequently came to a halt due to the Swiss team’s purchase proposal sent by a group represented by Michael Andretti, interested in bringing the American driver Colton Herta to Formula 1.

With this negotiation negatively concluded, the candidacy of Zhou resurfaced who, as expected, reached an agreement with Alfa Romeo Racing for a season after being released from the contractual ties he had with Alpine, to which he will remain linked as a junior driver until the end of the Formula 2 season that will conclude on December 11.

At age 22, Zhou completed a path of growth that began in Italy in 2015, with participation in the Formula 4 national championship and his arrival at the Ferrari Driver Academy.

After finishing his debut season in second place he moved on to European Formula 3 completing his best campaign in 2018, with two victories on his record. His next step was Formula 2 and it coincided with his departure from the FDA and his arrival at the Renault-Alpine academy that served him for greater results reflected in his second position that he occupies facing the final two races of the season. 2021.

“Since I took my first steps in this sport, I have always dreamed of reaching as high as possible,” said Zhou. “Now the dream has come true. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to start my career in Formula 1 with an iconic team like Alfa Romeo Racing, a team that throughout its history has brought so many talented youngsters to its debut. “

“I know that a very demanding challenge awaits me, but I believe that I am prepared, and I will be able to count on the presence in the team of a first level driver like Valtteri Bottas. I want to thank the Alfa Romeo Racing team for this opportunity. The objective is to learn as fast and as possible ”.

Guanyu Zhou, Alpine F1 Team Test Driver Photo by: Alpine

“I am aware of what it means to be the first Chinese driver to have the opportunity to compete in Formula 1, it is an important turning point for the entire motorsport movement in my country. There will be many hopes and expectations, and this aspect will help me. to further increase my motivation to achieve more and more. “

The debut of the first driver of Chinese nationality has an important value for Formula 1, and will open the doors to a financial market (so far addressed with the Shanghai Grand Prix) never explored with the potential interest that captures having a driver on the grid starting point, an advantage that both Alfa Romeo Racing and all of Formula 1 will try to take advantage of.

For Italy, however, the bad news is that the presence of the country’s drivers ends with the departure of Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2022 grid.