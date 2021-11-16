The fans of Mexico launch a war cry against Gerardo Martino

The Mexican National Team is going through a terrible moment on a continental level and the public took a stance against Gerardo Martino. Is the cycle over?

Strikers writing November 15, 2021 · 13:19 hs

The road to the next World Cup had started in a perfect way for the Mexican National Team, remaining undefeated during the first six games and taking an acceptable advantage over the rest of their rivals.

Although everything was going wonderfully at El Tri, last Friday’s 1-0 defeat in the classic against the United States opened the doors to criticism from fans, who feel that it is not being represented in the best way to the country.

The direct rivals in the fight for qualification took advantage of this fall and approached the first place, so now a false step against Canada could leave the Aztec team in the playoff zone.

In addition to having lost on this occasion, this was the third consecutive time that Mexico could not triumph against the USA, the previous two being the finals of the continental competitions (Nations League and Gold Cup).

Faced with this situation, the rejection of Gerardo Martino became massive on social networks and a war cry began to gain strength and become a trend: “Get out Tata.”

Without the support of the people, the former Barcelona coach is absolutely alone in this fight, so he will depend purely and exclusively on whether his team can reverse the situation in order to stretch his cycle and arrive alive in office in Qatar 2022.