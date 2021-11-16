The creator of Super Smash Bros already has Xbox Series X and Microsoft congratulates him on his purchase

Masahiro Sakurai, in addition to being a creator, has proven to be a very active player with a large collection of consoles.

The recent addition of Sora, protagonist of the Kingdom Hearts saga to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, was the closure for the extensive post-launch content of the game and its director, Masahiro Sakurai, seems to be enjoying a well-deserved rest, and what better way to enjoy free time than premiering console.

Sakurai has shared her purchase from her Twitter accountSakurai is known to be very active in networks and today he surprised us with his new acquisition, an Xbox Series X. Sakurai has accompanied the photo with a comment on the difficulty that remains at the time of try to get a new console and he’s been excited that, after a year since its launch, he finally got one.

You remembered how difficult it is still to get hold of a new consoleFrom the official Xbox account on Twitter, they have not been slow to send you best wishes to have fun with her along with Fukura, the always faithful feline companion of Sakurai, who has posed next to the console in the photograph. A nice way to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Sakurai has shown on many occasions to be a very active player, in addition to creator of video games.

Last year, Kirby’s father already entered the new generation by releasing a PS5, a console that he praised for its speed, although not so much for its size, but on which he was very satisfied. He also showed us his extensive collection of consoles from all eras, in an impressive setup with two televisions. These nice gestures between different companies and creatives serve to remind us of everything that unites us in this precious hobby.

