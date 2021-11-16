The creator of bitcoin would have become the 15th richest person in the world

According to estimates, Satoshi Nakamoto would have accumulated about 73,000 million dollars just in bitcoins.

The person in charge of the development of bitcoin and the blockchain behind this cryptocurrency, known under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, would now be the 15th richest person in the world, according to The Independent.

Because the price of bitcoin has soared in recent months, the net worth in this digital currency of this individual or group, would reach approximately 73,000 million dollars.

The calculations were made after the price of this crypto asset experienced a 300% rise in the last year, reaching a new all-time high of $ 68,000 per unit.

Satoshi Nakamoto is estimated to own between 750,000 and 1.1 million bitcoins. Several bitcoin wallets attributed to the founder of the system have remained intact for approximately ten years and their value has increased by more than 10,000,000% since the alleged owner disassociated himself from bitcoin in April 2011 saying that he had “passed on to other stuff”.

Bitcoin traded around $ 60,800 on Tuesday, losing more than 5% of its value in just 24 hours.

