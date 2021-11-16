The & # 39; Chofis & # 39; López gives clues about his future and his return to the Akron Stadium is moving away

Javier Eduardo Lopez scored 12 goals this season with the San Jose Earthquakes and he was the most outstanding player with the team he directs Matías Almeyda. This good performance of the ‘Chofis’ sounded the alarms that announced a possible return to Chivas de Guadalajara with the ‘forgiveness’ of the rojiblancos leaders.

However, from the dome of the Flock there is no intention of ‘repatriating’ a footballer who left very bad memories at the institution due to his constant indiscipline and out-of-tune outings. Now it has been the protagonist himself who has given clues about his future shortly after the end of his loan with the whole of the MLS that expires in the month of December.

“Thank God I close another year doing what I like the most, I would have liked it to end differently but that’s how football is. And I am sure that this coming year collectively we will be fighting for the title. !!! “, the player wrote in a post on his Instagram account next to the photograph with the trophy that accredits him as the Best Player of the Year of the San José Earthquakes.

The US team is happy with the Mexican midfielder’s season, and it will not be until next December that they decide whether to renew the loan with Chivas, make use of a purchase option, or let him go. Nevertheless, López hinted that he will continue with the ‘Quakes’ in the same IG publication.

“Thanks to the coaching staff, staff and my colleagues who motivated me and also for the recognition they gave me. I am committed to you and me. Thank you fans for your love and support I will continue looking for my best level, next year it will be better and you will see it. Always with joy “, he acknowledged.