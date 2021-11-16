The challenge that Justin Trudeau, minister of Canada, launched to his team prior to facing Tri

Justin Trudeau wanted Canada to obtain a historic result against those led by Gerardo Martino (Photo: Blair Gable / REUTERS)

The Canadian National Team continues to prepare to receive a visit from Mexico on a new date for the CONCACAF qualifying rounds towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Maple Leaf He has one of his best generations in history and wants to use all his weapons to defeat the Mexicans. A little over 24 hours before the start of the meeting, a very special guest surprised the footballers to wish a favorable result.

Is about Justin Trudeau, current Prime Minister of Canada, who visited the training facilities of the national team in Edmonton to dedicate some words of support towards facing the Tri. The players met at the end of the work to receive a message from the president in order to motivate them and obtain the long-awaited ticket to the World Cup.

“I don’t want to take a lot of time because I know how important your concentration is, but I want you to know that millions of Canadians will be watching the game in this which is a great moment in Canadian football history and for you, so I want you to know that we are very excited about what you have accomplished and what you can accomplish, “said Trudeau.

Canada has one of the best generations of footballers in its history (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The prime minister of the North American nation encouraged his players to leave everything on the field to continue uniting fans with football. “The journey has been incredible and we are very proud of you who have united Canadians with soccer”, were the words of the president, who also photographed himself with the shirt of the Canadian team.

Currently the table directed by John herdman He is one of the main players in football in the CONCACAF area. The squad has high-quality footballers who play for teams from the old continent in leagues such as Premier League and Bundesliga. The most prominent case is that of Alphonso Davies, left back that is part of the starting lineups of the Bayern Munich and who even won a UEFA Champions League with the Bavarians.

This quality of squad has allowed the team of the Maple Leaf place within the first three places of the leaderboard in the final octagonal heading to Qatar 2022. Canadians add 13 points after seven games played; They are only below the United States and Mexico, which register 14 units and are located in the first and second positions respectively.

The Mexico vs Canada game will be played this Tuesday, November 12 (Photo: Twitter / @ MiSeleccionMX)

In the previous match between both teams played at the Azteca Stadium, those directed by Gerardo Tata Martino were outmatched on the court. The Tri he failed to measure up to the Canadians’ frontal play and the rapid counterattacks escapes from Alphonso Davies and company. Although the match ended in a 1-1 draw, many experts pointed out that the Mexicans had to lose the duel due to the superiority of the rival.

Everything is ready for these countries to engage in a defining duel in their aspirations to easily obtain the ticket to the next World Cup. The Aztec players will have a difficult task due to the weather conditions expected for the game this Tuesday, November 12 at the Estadio de la Mancomunidad. Predictions point to the game taking place with a temperature of -10 degrees Celsius and even snowfall is forecast.

