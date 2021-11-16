The case of the attack on Kheira Hamraoui takes a surprising turn | Tweet

Another line of research …

The prosecution which leads the case of the aggression to Kheira Hamraoui, footballer of Paris Saint-Germain, will soon question the former French footballer Eric Abidal, which would be a turn in investigations that initially aimed at the also player of the Parisian team Aminata Diallo, already released last week.

According to L’Equipe, Hayet Abidal, Eric Abidal’s wife, is being investigated as the alleged intellectual author of the attack on Kheira Hamraoui. pic.twitter.com/246FWjHRbH – Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) November 16, 2021

“We will hear you soon”, confirmed Maryvonne Caillibotte, Prosecutor of the Republic of Versailles in statements collected by the newspaper Le Monde; In addition, according to the prosecution, the Abidal’s wife, Hayet, could also be interrogated.

The attack on Kheira Hamraoui may have been orchestrated by Eric Abidal’s wife and not by his partner Diallo. According to L’Equipe, the wife would have reason, for an alleged infidelity that her husband had with the player when she was in Barcelona. From Netflix series. pic.twitter.com/EPlSTioRwi – Mundialistas (@Mundialistas) November 16, 2021

The French newspaper indicated this Monday that the scene of the violent attack on Hamraoui, also a former FC Barcelona player, on November 4 would now turn to a possible romantic relationship between her and Abidal, former technical secretary of the Catalan team.

Aggression of the footballeuse Kheira Hamraoui: Eric Abidal bientôt understoodu https://t.co/6lcLXhMnMd – Le Monde (@lemondefr) November 15, 2021

Apparently, as indicated Le Monde, the Abidal’s name would have been found on Hamroui’s phone, what would there be aroused suspicions in researchers.

Les enquêteurs ont établi que la puce du telefon de la milieu de terrain du PSG Kheira Hamraoui était au nom de l’ancien international Éric Abidal> https://t.co/T7TG8xSCA6 pic.twitter.com/UsfJU7DQIu – L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) November 15, 2021

Several testimonies from PSG players indicate that Hamraoui telephoned Abidal the day after she was attacked when he returned home after dinner with Diallo, what was the prime suspect when the first motivation that was taken into account was a sporting rivalry for occupying the same position on the field and what was it finally released last Thursday after 36 hours of interrogation.

WAS REVENGE? According to information from L’Equipe, Hayet Abidal, wife of the former soccer player and Barcelona manager, would be a suspect in the Kheira Hamraoui case: it would have been a personal revenge after a love affair between Eric Abidal and the PSG player 😱⚽️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/bjL3dJLGQr – Fanbolero (@fanbolero) November 16, 2021

In this sense, the French newspaper points out that testimonials from the team players Parisian claim that the two attackers would have told Hamraoui: “So we sleep with married men?”

(With information from Europa Press)

