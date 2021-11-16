The case of the attack on Kheira Hamraoui takes a surprising turn | Tweet

The prosecution which leads the case of the aggression to Kheira Hamraoui, footballer of Paris Saint-Germain, will soon question the former French footballer Eric Abidal, which would be a turn in investigations that initially aimed at the also player of the Parisian team Aminata Diallo, already released last week.

“We will hear you soon”, confirmed Maryvonne Caillibotte, Prosecutor of the Republic of Versailles in statements collected by the newspaper Le Monde; In addition, according to the prosecution, the Abidal’s wife, Hayet, could also be interrogated.

The French newspaper indicated this Monday that the scene of the violent attack on Hamraoui, also a former FC Barcelona player, on November 4 would now turn to a possible romantic relationship between her and Abidal, former technical secretary of the Catalan team.

Apparently, as indicated Le Monde, the Abidal’s name would have been found on Hamroui’s phone, what would there be aroused suspicions in researchers.

Several testimonies from PSG players indicate that Hamraoui telephoned Abidal the day after she was attacked when he returned home after dinner with Diallo, what was the prime suspect when the first motivation that was taken into account was a sporting rivalry for occupying the same position on the field and what was it finally released last Thursday after 36 hours of interrogation.

In this sense, the French newspaper points out that testimonials from the team players Parisian claim that the two attackers would have told Hamraoui: “So we sleep with married men?”

(With information from Europa Press)
