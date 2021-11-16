The brutal CHILENA del Loquito Abreu in the style of Raúl Jiménez in 2013

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 14:18:21





The Mexican team have to put a lot attention in what he does Loquito Abreu for ‘steal’ it from Uruguay, since having dual nationality, he can be called by both countries; after this Chilean goal, confirm that it would be a great element for any template.

Diego Abreu, son of Sebastian Abreu, has Uruguayan nationality due to his father and Mexican to be born in our country. He has been tempted by both teams to play with them, but so far there is nothing official.

The Chilean from Loquito Abreu

With 18 years of age, Diego Abreu seeks to win minutes in a team to generate experience, that is why he signed with the Defensor Sporting, from the second division of Uruguay, where it seeks to consolidate itself and where it has already added a jewel to its history.

In a local tournament match, Defender Sporting controlled the ball by the right wing and sent a center, where Abreu controlled it, la Chilean rose in the air and threw herself, placing the ball in an area impossible for the goalkeeper.

East great goal has gone around the world for the quality that the Mexican-Uruguayan demonstrated, since fans of both countries have asked their national teams to call him to the highest so that it can no longer be ‘stolen’, but that decision remains up in the air.

A look back at the Chilean Raúl Jiménez

East goal of the Loquito Abreu reminds us of the Chilean that Raúl Jiménez ventured, in the Concacaf qualifiers heading to Brazil 2014, because in the game between Mexico and Panama, where we were on the brink of elimination, this gem was brought out to bring the tricolor to life.

Jimenez did an action very similar to that of Loquito Abreu, since he received a strong pass, which raised, the Chilean threw herself and with that he got the 2-1 for the Mexican National Team, being the final result of that day.