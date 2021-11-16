the best games of the year

Image : The Game Awards.

2021 has been another difficult year for the world, but even so, the video game industry has released a lot of very interesting titles, throughout this first year of the new generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. So the time has come to find out who are the candidates for the best game of the year, the GOTY of 2021.

The nominees for The Game Awards 2021, considered by many to be “the Oscars of video games,” have already been announced. Among them we can see many nominations for great games such as Returnal, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, the highly anticipated Psychonauts 2 and Forza Horizon 5, among many others. It has been a year of ups and downs for the video game industry, with several delays and titles whose releases were postponed to 2022, but still, this 2021 leaves us some very interesting games, as we can see among the nominees.

Regarding the studios, Between Xbox and Bethesda they take 20 nominations, followed by 11 nominations for the Sony Interactive Entertainment studios and 10 nominations for both Electronic Arts and Square Enix. In the case of Nintendo and Capcom, they have been nominated in 7 categories each study, while others such as Sega, Ubisoft and Devolver were nominated 5 times each, and finally, Bandai Namco and Valve have 3 nominations each.

We will have to wait until December 9 to know the winners.

Nominated for The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the year award

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Action Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role Playing Game (RPG)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Monster hunter rise (Capcom)

Scarlet nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting or Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

Guilty Gear – Strive (Arc SystemWorks)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / Gamemill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Strategy Game or Simulator

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get it Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Sports or Driving Game

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Nleashed (Milestone)

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Riders republic (Ubisoft)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Screenplay or Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Best music

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz and Piotr T. Adamczyk – CD Projekt RED)

Deathloop (Tom Salta – Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe – Square Enix)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron and Josh Abrahams – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Best performance or performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

Best Independent Game

12 minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s door (Acid Nerve / Devolver)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian (MistWalker )

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games )

Genshin Impact (myHoYo)

Marvel future revolution (NetMarble )

Pokémon Unite (TIMI Studios / The Pokémon Company )

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive )

I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games )

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios )

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcpo m / Oculus Studio )

Sniper Elite VR (Rebellion Developments )

Best multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts )

Monster hunter rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games )

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Most anticipated or anticipated game

Elden ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda)

[vía The Game Awards]