The action movie with Nicolas Cage and an Outlander actress that is all the rage on Netflix

Year after year we have multiple films that are released on the big screen, but not all of them achieve success, be it due to their collection at the box office or because of terrible reviews. That is why a minimal portion of these releases seek a new home to be considered by the public and in recent times the answer has been found in streaming services, such as Netflix.

The platform has been one of the main ones that has accompanied this strategy with some projects that over time became a real furor. Deadly Machines, Silver Skates, Igor Grom vs. Plague Doctor and Bloodshot are some of the examples that managed to have a rebirth, as has just happened these days with 211 or The Great Assault.

This 2018 film, based on the 1997 North Hollywood Shooting, is directed by York Shackleton. It is starring Nicolas Cage, who also had a resurgence in the industry in these months, and for Sophie skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser in the hit series Outlander. The rest of the cast is completed with Dwayne Cameron, Alexandra Dinu, Michael Rainey Jr. Shari Watson, Ori Pfeffer, Sean James, Weston Cage, Michael Bellisario and Cory Hardrict, among others.

What is it about? This says its official synopsis: “Fate wants the policeman Mike Chandler and a young civilian to have to face, despite their lack of preparation and weapons, a group of dangerous heavily armed robbers who intend to rob a bank”. In the United States it has title 211, since that is the police code of the state of California for a robbery.

In a Top 10 Movies, currently led by Red alert, The Great Assault It is located in the eighth position of the most viewed at this time by users of Netflix all over the world. When it was released, the reviews were truly terrible, but apparently the streaming public has given it the go-ahead and it remains within the most chosen.

