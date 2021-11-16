Tesla begins using the Starlink network at Supercharger – Technology – Hybrid and Electric stations

Elon Musk has been immersed in the development of his internet system called Starlink, based on a network of satellites that orbit around the entire planet and offer a stable and wireless Internet connection to all the inhabitants of the globe. Now this technology is being implemented in Tesla’s own Supercharger station equipment in an apparent new service so that owners of electric cars can have an internet connection while recharging their vehicle.

Tesla has known well how to carry out the distribution of its network of chargers, providing these with more than appropriate facilities around them, as well as a very efficient fast recharging system. But although the experience in the energy refueling of the vehicle is excellent, the recharging times are still long, since, after all, it is normal to see vehicles plugged in for more than half an hour. This can be a huge period of time in which the owners will need adequate entertainment. And although we remember that Tesla vehicles already have functionalities such as Netflix or YouTube, now they can also enjoy an internet connection network via Wi-Fi.

This new connection will be operational for owners who have contracted the monthly premium subscription, which has a cost of 9.99 euros per month for the use and enjoyment of applications that require a large amount of data. A few months ago, the American firm presented new entertainment options such as Tesla Theater or Tesla Arcade, which includes a significant number of video games. Along with this, it also launched the aforementioned premium connectivity, something that would force owners to decide to pay said monthly fee or put aside these new infotainment functions.

Photograph taken by the Reddit user on a Hollywood charger (Los Angeles, United States).

Despite this, they have left the door open for the owner in question to be able to enjoy this internet connection via Wi-Fi without the need for the aforementioned subscription, although they have not yet specified the method they will carry out in order to enjoy this. It was Elon Musk himself who already promised to install this connection in his Supercharger stations and now the first receiving antennas are beginning to be seen in these aforementioned posts. A Tesla owner was the one who saw said installation at a loading station located in Hollywood, California, and uploaded it to the platform of Reddit.

Now it only remains to know all the specific details that the owners of Tesla, or of any other brand, will need to carry out the wireless connection since we remember that the American firm has begun to open its network of Superchargers to other electric vehicles. Today, Starlink already has a network of more than 1,000 satellites orbiting planet Earth and more than 100,000 users attached to this apparently futuristic connection. Regarding the network of Superchargers, Tesla announced in a recent statement that they have already exceeded 30,000 positions installed in more than 3,100 stations.