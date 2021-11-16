Tata Martino prepares lineup changes to face Canada

After the 2-0 loss to USA, the Mexican team travels to Canada to face the second eliminatory duel of the present FIFA date.

And for the match against the team of the Maple Leaf, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino prepares some changes in his lineup regarding the duel against the Americans.

The Argentine strategist would plan a 5-2-3 formation and leave on the bench Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Crown, Luis Romo and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, as revealed by ESPN.

According to this medium, the Tricolor I would jump to the court of Commonwealth Stadium with Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Johan Vasquez and Nestor Araujo in the central, with Jesus gallardo and Jorge Sanchez on the sides.

The half court will be occupied by Edson Alvarez and Hector Herrera; while Orbelín Pineda would occupy the site of Crown with Raul Jimenez and Hirving lozano in attack.

Crown, blunt and Rodriguez were among the most criticized players after the performance against USA and although Gallant and Herrera were also singled out, they would retain their position in the starting lineup against Canada.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: HIRVING LOZANO: ‘AFTER THE GOAL TO GERMANY I WAS ANOTHER CHUCKY LOZANO’