‘Tata’ Martino has not thought about resigning from the Mexican National Team

The coach of the Mexican National Team indicated that he will not resign and that they are not at the bottom of their process at the head of the Tricolor

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican team, ruled out submitting his resignation, because he ruled out that his process is “at the bottom of the abyss”, after losing against the United States and with the possibility of falling to the playoff zone in case of losing in the visit against Canada, on the qualifying round to Qatar 2022.

“No, the truth is, it is the first game we lost in the tie, the team is still in the first place, we lost the lead due to goal difference, not knowing what it is to lead a team, it implies wear and tear, I have known it for 25 years , so there is nothing that modifies me, the reasons why one puts a resignation does not go through the wear and tear of playing knockout matches, “added ‘Tata’ Martino.

Gerardo Martino, during the Tri practice prior to the match against Canada. Imago 7

The criticism against Gerardo Martino arose from spinning his third consecutive defeat against the United States, all in 2021, since he could not overcome the visit to Cincinnati, within the tie heading to Qatar 2022. The coach of the Mexican National Team trusts in reverse the situation and ruled out a possible resignation.



1 Related

“Until last date we had 14 points out of 18, we closed the first round with a painful defeat, but we cannot think that the end of the world is coming due to a lost game, we have to think and reverse the situation, be up to the task, either. We believe that after seven games we are at the bottom of the abyss, “he said. ‘Tata’ Martino.

The coach of the Mexican team He ruled out that there is pressure within his group and mentioned that he does not get involved with comments from outside, since they only focus on work within the field.

“Those of us who drive and those who play operate in a different way from the press, we do not train according to the expressions of the press, we do not play according to the expressions of the press, we are not required by the expressions of the press, We do our job, we try to win each of the games ahead of us, we are not strangers, but we are not aware of what can be said ”.