Sylvester Stallone confirms his participation in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The actor shared a photo, which he soon deleted, characterized by his character in Marvel Studios, wearing a different suit from the one he saw in the second part of the saga.

By Cristian Ciuraneta

Mexico City, November 16 (AS México) .- Sylvester Stallone, the famous action film actor who starred in the 80s and 90s (and even in recent years) such famous sagas as Rocky or Rambo, plus many others blockbusters, recently confirmed his return as Stakar in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new movie of James Gunn which just started filming a few days ago. Now, Stallone himself has shared a photograph of himself characterized as his Marvel character and that he has deleted shortly after from his official Instagram account.

Thus, the actor published a few days ago a couple of videos showing how a face duplication machine works as a brief making of of the movie. Although in the last hours Stallone has gone a little further and has been photographed characterized as his character in Marvel Studios, wearing a new suit somewhat different from the one we saw in the second part of the saga of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

After posting the photo, it was mysteriously deleted; Maybe he went too far by showing something he shouldn’t have shared on social media? Be that as it may, we now know what Sylvester Stallone will look like in the film, although it is unknown if his role will be a simple cameo or will have a little more weight in the plot. Recall that Stallone debuted at the UCM in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Stakar Ogord, known in the comics as Starhawk, when he discovers Yondu’s past, whom he rescued from Kree slavery and invited to join the Ravagers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature Adam Warlock with actor Will Poulter as such a powerful cosmic being. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

THIS CONTENT IS PUBLISHED BY SINEMBARGO WITH THE EXPRESS AUTHORIZATION OF AS México. SEE ORIGINAL HERE. ITS REPRODUCTION FORBIDDEN.