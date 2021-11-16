Sylvester Stallone announces his return to the MCU after abandoning his role as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4

It’s been a month since Sylvester Stallone announced his retirement from The Expendables 4, leaving the command to Jason Statham. Now, Stallone has announced his destiny after filming his last appearance in the Mercenaries franchise: he returns to the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes at the movies. Here is only a small part. Face duplication.“, says Stallone, who plays Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and who will return to his character in the third part.

Who the hell is Stakar Ogord? He is one of the looting leaders. In fact, it was Stakar Ogord who drove Yondu (Michael Rooker) from the looters when he learned that he kidnapped Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) for the planet EGO. In order to avoid spoilers, we will simply say that things ended well between Yondu and the looters.

The question is: What does Stakar Ogord paint in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? The post-credit scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 shows Stakar Ogord alongside other looters such as Aleta Ogord, Charlie-27, Martinex, Krugarr, and Mainframe. The group wonders if you can join to work as a team just like the Guardians of the Galaxy. Will we see this group of looters with a bigger role?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.