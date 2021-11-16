Sylvester Stallone and his worst movie

Sylvester Stallone account that ‘Scape Plan 2’ has been his worst movie and horribly produced in which he has “had the misfortune” to participate. X

Sylvester stallone has had a long and historic career, from the films Rocky and Rambo originals until their most recent resurgence in the Creed and The Mercenaries franchises. But there is a movie that the actor is not so proud of, and he tells on Instagram why it is about the worse experience in front of and behind the camera in a lifetime.

The action star began by talking about one of his latest film, Escape Plan 3: The Extractors, a work of which he is very proud, but could not resist taking a taunt at the previous film in the series.

“Escape Plan 2 WAS THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED MOVIE I have had the misfortune to participate in,” he wrote in the caption, before praising the work ethic of everyone who participated in the third installment. “This new movie was made in an extraordinarily short time, 17 nights, from dusk to dawn, without breaks, we ate while we worked !!!!” And he added. “The team was under incredible pressure.. I’m proud of them.”

The first ‘Escape Plan’ movie was released in 2013, and it starred Stallone as a structural engineer specializing in testing security systems who ends up having to find his way out of the world’s most advanced prison, nicknamed “The Grave.” In fact, Escape Plan was the first film to star Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger as leads.

Its sequel, Escape Plan 2: Hades, appeared in 2018, along with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista joining the cast. And Stallone wasn’t the only one who had trouble with the film: David Erhlich on IndieWire called it “a pirate scam of his own franchise.”

But it seems that Stallone wanted to make up for himself with this third film in the series; In the Instagram post, he enthusiastically recalls how he and co-star Devon Sawa eschewed traditional stunts in favor of “unchoreographed and spontaneous” fight scenes with lengthy individual takes. But as always, we leave it to the wise audience to decide and say if they agree with Sly’s words …

