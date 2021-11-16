Steven Spielberg’s superyacht sold after fetching more than $ 158 million

Steven Spielberg has sold his superyacht, Seven Seas, after bidding it earlier this year for more than $ 158 million. The new registered owner of the yacht is Zekelman Investments, according to data provider VesselsValue, an entity linked to Canadian steel billionaire Barry Zekelman. Edmiston, a broker involved in the deal, declined to comment or confirm the sale price. Zekelman and Spielberg did not respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg.

Built for Spielberg in 2010 by Dutch firm Oceanco, the 86-meter (282-foot) yacht has teak decks, an elevator and accommodation for 20 guests plus 28 crew members. The Hollywood billionaire director is probably making room for his new yacht, a 109-meter boat that is also being built by Oceanco.

The transactions reflect a booming market for extravagant craft as rising stock markets inject new wealth into the fortunes of the wealthiest and most socially estranged from the leisure world who take on a new appeal amid the pandemic. Yacht builders are rushing to meet demand from new and repeat customers, including the world’s second-richest person, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who enlisted Oceanco to build a 127-meter superyacht at an estimated cost of more than US $. $ 500 million.

Jeff Bezos’ new superyacht heralds a huge market for big boats. The superyacht industry hasn’t slowed down even as pandemic closures largely end. So far this year, more than 550 new and used yachts over 30 meters have been sold in the United States alone, an increase of almost 50% over the previous year, according to Merijn de Waard, founder and director of SuperYacht Times.

The market “continues to increase,” he said, adding that yachts are selling closer to their asking price than in the past and multiple offers are becoming more common. The Robb Report, a luxury lifestyle publication, previously reported that the yacht had been sold, without identifying the buyer.

Seven Seas’ new owner, Zekelman, is CEO of Chicago-based steel tube and pipe manufacturer Zekelman Industries Inc.A race car enthusiast and veteran yacht owner, he renamed Spielberg’s ship with a nickname in the that he had entrusted before for his boats: Man of steel.