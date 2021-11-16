Steelers Added Second Positive for COVID-19 in Three Days; now it’s Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pro Bowl safety joins quarterback Ben Roethsliberger, who missed Sunday’s draw against the Lions after testing positive Saturday night

PITTSBURGH – The safety of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick, has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told Kimberley Martin of ESPN this Monday.

Fitzpatrick is the second player of the Steelers to get to the protocols COVID-19 in three days, joining the quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive Saturday night and missed Sunday’s 16-16 draw against the Detroit Lions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick could miss next Sunday night’s game against the Chargers because of COVID-19. Getty Images

Positive tests put the status of Fitzpatrick for the Sunday night meeting, in front of Los Angeles Chargers, in doubt.



Roethlisberger, who is vaccinated, could return in time for Sunday’s engagement. According to the policy of the NFL for COVID-19, a player vaccinated with a positive test can return if he tests two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Unvaccinated players must be quarantined for 10 days after a positive test, and may return if they are asymptomatic, according to the protocol of the NFL.

The head coach Mike tomlin said Roethlisberger exhibited symptoms on Saturday, prompting him to undergo a test.

Lose to Fitzpatrick for Sunday’s game against the Chargers it would be another blow to a defense already dealing with cornerback injuries Joe haden and the linebacker All-Pro, TJ Watt. Haden suffered a slight sprain to his foot against the Lions, and did not return to action, while Watt retired with a hip and knee injury after a catch in the third period on Jared goff. MRIs of the hip and knee of Watt came back negative, a source told Adam Schefter, from ESPN. He is in pain, but it is uncertain how long – if any – he could be lost to the injury, according to Schefter.

The Steelers officially placed Fitzpatrick on the reservation list / COVID-19 this same monday. The team also signed the quarterback James morgan to his practice squad. To make a place for him, the nose tackle was released. Isaiah Mack.