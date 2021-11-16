South American qualifiers: the results

Uruguay, increasingly away from the 2022 World Cup 0:50

(CNN Spanish) – With the great classic between Argentina and Brazil as the most outstanding match, this Tuesday the 14th date of the South American qualifiers will be played towards the Qatar World Cup 2022. There are fewer and fewer matches left and each point is worth gold for the teams looking for a place in the World.

Uruguay moves away from the classification, while Peru gets into the fray.

The results of the matches on date 14 of the qualifying rounds

Colombia 0-0 Paraguay (in play)

Venezuela 1-2 Peru

Gianluca Lapadula is still the star of Peru: he scored in the 18th minute.

Darwin Machís equalized the match at 52 minutes.

Christian Cueva scored the second for Peru, a goal for a victory that puts them in the fight for direct qualification, with 17 points.

Machís missed a penalty in the 68th minute that would have tied Venezuela. Gallese’s save may well be worth Peru a path to qualification.

Bolivia 3-0 Uruguay

Bolivia asserted the home and thrashed Uruguay 3-0 in La Paz, thus reaching 15 points and in eighth place in the table, above, for now, Paraguay and looking to compete for the playoffs. Two goals from Juan Carlos Arce and one from Marcelo Moreno Martins (who missed a penalty) sentenced the Uruguayans.

Bolivia was left with 10 men due to the expulsion of Carmelo Algaranaz when the match went 2-0.

Defensive errors and goalkeeper Muslera were decisive in the Uruguayan defeat.

Uruguay was playing a final, and failed. Now add four losses in line. With 16 units, the Rio de la Plata are out of the classification zone in the competition and from now on they will have to row against until the end of the tie.

Argentina vs Brazil (18:30 ET)

Chile vs Ecuador (19:15 ET)

Playoff positions

Brazil is the first South American team to qualify for Qatar 2022. On Thursday they beat Colombia at home, remain undefeated in the Conmebol tie and are emerging as one of the favorites to lift the World Cup.

Tite’s team joins Germany, France, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Belgium and host Qatar as the countries that have already secured their presence at next year’s World Cup.

This Tuesday, Argentina will receive Brazil in the province of San Juan. It will be a kind of revenge for the final of the Copa América, in which the Albiceleste team won 1-0 and won the trophy for the first time in 28 years.

In Argentina, the presence of Lionel Messi is confirmed, who was a substitute in Friday’s victory against Uruguay by 1 to 0. In Brazil, meanwhile, Neymar will be among the 11.

Beyond the South American classic, the date will be key in a tie that has most of the teams with chances of qualification.

Ecuador, third in the table with 20 points, will have a risky visit to Chile, which “revived” in the last few days, adds 16 units and, for now, occupies the last direct place for the World Cup.

Colombia, meanwhile, will be local to Paraguay. The coffee team has just lost to Brazil and, so far, is qualifying for the playoffs, but only due to a goal difference compared to Uruguay. Those led by Reinaldo Rueda know that they cannot leave more points on the road if they want to sustain their World Cup soil. He will face the team led by Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who debuted with a defeat against Chile and, with 12 points, only one victory will serve him.