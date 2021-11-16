Sofía Vergara called Chef Gordon Ramsey ignorant for this reason

The protagonist of ‘Modern Family’, Sofia Vergara has been the victim of sexist comments that have tried to discredit his talent, one of them was the renowned chef Gordon Ramsey.

And it is that during an interview in 2019 for the program ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’, the Colombian was invited along with the cook to talk about her leading role in the series and her future projects; However, everything changed when the presenter Jay leno and Gordon ramsey They attacked her with sexist and inappropriate comments.

At the beginning of the program, Vergara is seen shouting about the food that was sent to her dressing room, this as part of a sketch, a little later the actress apologized for the screams because she assured that she never screams like that and the chef interrupted her saying “only you scream like that in the room ”, this clearly made the actress uncomfortable, who preferred not to answer him.

Shortly after, Jay took a front page of Variety magazine with the caption “If Modern Family wins the Emmy for best comedy, Sofía Vergara will run naked down Sunset Blvd”, but the artist said not because she had bad running feet but that on the contrary, his co-star Ed o’neill He said he would be willing to do it.

A few minutes later they changed the subject and talked about her vacation in Mykonos, they showed some photos and one of them showed the actress eating pizza, soon, Ramsey took control asked in a double sense if he ate all that slice in a single bite, again Sofía made an annoyed expression raising both arms with a face of ‘what’s going on?’.

But the insults did not end there because Leno asked how much weight he had gained during his trip, to which she said “What kind of question is that? I’m not going to answer it.”

During the interview, the protagonist of “Two crazy women on the run” He confessed that he is a fan of sweets and the journalist took out a bottle of dulce de leche, better known in Mexico as cajeta, she was happy and immediately opened it but not before turning to the chef and saying “of course, this is your you don’t know him ”, they were soon heard mocking laughs.

At the same time, Vergara gave Leno a taste and then Ramsey, while saying that the cajeta can be put to anything but what Sofía did not expect was the reaction of the cook who said that the candy tasted like excrement.

Immediately, the multi-winner of Michelin stars, stopped to spit out the candy and Sofía pretended that she would hit him as a sign of disapproval, the actress stressed that the cajeta is very good and he said “you can take that shit to Colombia”, the answer was not Vergara liked who immediately yelled at him “you are an ignorant”.

Annoyed, she said that in England they only eat fish and potatoes, which won her several applause and then Ramsey gave her a light blow on the thigh and the actress said “don’t touch me”.

