Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum, a television-style duel

After leaving her presenter position at Project Runway, Heidi klum has undertaken new projects, such as the fashion program Making The Cut (Amazon Prime) and the contest America’s Got Talent (AGT), where he shares the jury table with Sofia Vergara. In the path, they have become close friends and they do not stop sharing anecdotes together. However, it is not always true that the more time you spend with someone, the more you look alike. The Colombian actress does not give up his stunning and colorful style while the top opt for more classic silhouettes, but flattering for her slim figure. This Wednesday, the shows live for the next edition of AGT and, with their looks, both made it clear that they are two powerful but disparate personalities.

Friends with very different styles

This Wednesday, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum They’ve been on set for the first AGT live recordings and, unsurprisingly, each has stuck to the codes they know best. The Colombian dazzled with a tight dress full of orange sequins with deep V-neckline and spaghetti straps, highlighted with sandals peep toe gold and jewels made of yellow gold and diamonds (long earrings, a geometric ring and a large bracelet). For her part, the model wore a gray trouser jumpsuit palazzo, from Moschino, with her favorite strapless neckline, one that even chose for her own wedding dress.

Their silhouettes to always hit the mark

The night before, they both made their triumphal entry onto the red carpet for the show’s grand premiere. Both Sofía and Heidi resorted to the formulas that best suit them. The protagonist of Modern family I carry a neon pink set with draped chest and bare shouldersby Alex Perry, which she accessorized with black and white animal-patterned diamond jewelery by Laura Kemp. With this choice, you confirm your taste for the plunging necklines and fitted designs, while the German has worn another ‘strapless’ model, although much more striking than that gray jumpsuit. He also came in pink, but with a salmon-toned feather dress and a satin bow at the waist, by Reve Riche, which was finished off, on top of that, with transparent pumps with crystals, by Christian Louboutin.

Miley Cyrus took him first … or did she?

Last June, as part of its well-known festival Stand By You in support of the LGTBQ + community, the singer was presented with a feather dress that, at first glance, seems to be the same as Heidi Klum has worn on the red carpet. The most curious thing, however, is that it is two different designs. Miley’s is signed by Jenny Packham and features a color closer to fuchsia. Feathers are planted as a trend among the celebrities these last few weeks. First We saw them at the Valentino Haute Couture show, whose pieces were paraded by none other than Lady Gaga, and now Cyrus and Klum are her most recent ambassadors.







