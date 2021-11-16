Shiba Inu: Worker withdraws from supermarket warehouse after 700,000% increase in currency price

A warehouse worker has quit his job and retired at age 35 after investing around $ 8,000 in the meme-inspired Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

The risky bet turned this husband and father of a family into a millionaire in less than a year, according to Fortune, after the price of the coin soared by more than 700,000 percent in 2021.

The former supermarket warehouse manager, who said his name was Rob to maintain anonymity, told the magazine that he became interested in Shiba Inu after reading the white paper on the coin, called “woofpaper”.

The woofpaper, written by the creator of Shiba Inu under the pseudonym Ryoshi in August 2020, describes how the cryptocurrency relies on the Ethereum network to serve as both a currency and a decentralized platform for technologies such as smart contracts.

He also claims that it is an “experiment in building a spontaneous decentralized community”, adding that “Shiba Inu are amazing dogs” (the same breed of dog that inspired the dogecoin cryptocurrency).

“After reading that, I was hooked. I just believed those words, “he said.

“I come from a pretty poor background. Not in my dreams did I imagine having so much money ”.

The volatility of the cryptocurrency market caused the Shiba Inu coin to have dropped in price considerably since it reached its all-time high, thereby losing more than 40 percent of its value.

This means that anyone who made the same investment of about $ 8,000 during its peak last month would have less than $ 4,800 today.

A market report from the cryptocurrency platform Luno recently noted: “Shiba Inu was among the highest risers, but apparently some of the holders of that coin have started selling.”