Selena Gomez, Chris Evans and a key sweater: it’s not fashion, it’s ‘Gomevans’!

Fans of Selena Gomez (29) They are convinced that a sweater that the actress wore days ago was not just a sweater, but a clue (the definitive one) that she is really dating the actor Chris Evans. Yes Yes. A sweater and we are going to tell you about it, to see what you think.

‘Gomevans’ It is a rumor that began based on information given by a British newspaper. It was said that the actors had met several times in different places in Los Angeles, including a restaurant, and photos of Selena and Chris leaving the premises quickly began to circulate on social networks, although separately. It was not long before it was discovered that these images did not correspond to a date between the two, and that they had not even been made on the same day.

The rumor gained a lot of force because Chris Evans started following Selena Gomez on Instagram. What’s more, it was Selena herself who once admitted to being in love with Chris. He did it in 2015 during an interview with Andy Cohen, an American TV presenter. But of course, all these are coincidences and there is not one proof.

What we do have to give away and sell are clues. The most recent is clearly the most surreal: a sweater that the actress wore and that many of his followers believe to be a nod to Chris Evans’ viral jersey in the movie ‘Knives Out’ (‘Knives in the back’, in Spain).

The video, we say it again, is from Taylor Swift. She is heard saying that her best friend, Selena Gomez, supported her backstage at the ‘Saturday night Live’ on November 13, and he demonstrates it with a photo in which Selena is seen sitting on a sofa in the program, far away from the cameras. And yes, he wears a sweater very similar to Chris Evans. And that’s all. A sweater similar to Chris Evans. Nothing else, so draw your own conclusions.

@taylorswift OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok ♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b – Luke Franchina

Do you think Selena would wear a certain garment just to pass a kind of covert message to her ‘followers’? Be careful, because it is not even the same as Chris. It just looks alike.