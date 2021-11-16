Selection of Italy, harshly criticized in his country for going to Repechage

From the sports press to former coaches such as Arrigo Sacchi, the selection of Italy received a barrage of criticism on Tuesday after failing to qualify directly for the World Cup Qatar 2022 and to be forced to look for the ticket in the delicate repechage of March.

“What a nightmare”, “On a tightrope”, “We need another Italy“are some headlines that occupy the covers of the Italian press this Tuesday, after the lackluster 0-0 against North Ireland that prevented Roberto Mancini’s men from maintaining the top position in group C.

“La Gazzetta dello Sport” emphasizes that the Play-off is once again “among Italy and the world“, just as it happened four years ago, when the Azzurri they surrendered to Sweden and they missed one world Cup for the first time in the previous sixty years.

“Corriere dello Sport” defines “correct” the verdict of group C and criticizes an Italy that created “few chances to score” in front of a North Ireland that he had no particular goals to achieve.

The Roman newspaper warns of the dangers involved in being measured in the repechage, organized with semifinals and final, with teams such as Poland, Russia or the selected Swedish, executioner of Italy in 2017.

And it is that the criticisms of Italy they also came from Arrigo Sacchi, the coach in the world 1994, when the Azzurri lost the final in the penalty shootout against Brazil.

“We are tired and a little arrogant. Now we have to keep our feet on the ground,” he said. Sacchi in an interview with “La Gazzetta dello Sport”.

Yes indeed, Mancini tried to calm the mood by expressing his “complete confidence” that Italy will end up qualifying for the world Cup and he even said that “maybe” he will win his fifth title.

