Santiago Solari’s eleven in Liga MX

A few days before the start of the Big Party of the Grita México A21 Tournament of the MX League: what will be the eleven of Santiago Solari in the Águilas del América?

Everything America think about the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. It is that it is the great possibility for the Eagles to leave a three-year drought without local titles and to be able to achieve the long-awaited fourteenth consecration in local soccer. Because, Santiago Solari He has not given his footballers a break, despite the stop for the date FIFA.

Is that the duels for the quarterfinals of the League they get closer and closer. In fact, the weekend will take place the matches of the pairings of the Repechage, where will the team’s rival come from cream blue. Therefore, the attention will also be on what happens on Saturday and Sunday, to determine how to continue with the rehearsals depending on the tenor of the opponent.

In this sense, regarding the approach of the Big party, the MX League revealed the starting eleven that he repeated the most Santiago Solari throughout the 17 dates of the regular phase of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, instance in which, it is worth remembering, the Eagles of America they were broad winners with 35 points thanks to 10 wins, five draws and just two losses.

In question, the Indiecito’s favorite formation and that, surely, will be, at least, the basis for the next meetings, was: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layún, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino; Álvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Salvador Reyes and Roger Martínez.

When would America play its quarterfinal matches in the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America qualified for the Liguilla without the need to go through the Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined for November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, the shocks of the Repechage. And there just, between the 23rd and 24th, the first leg matches of the quarterfinals would be played.