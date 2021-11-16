San Marino vs England (0-10) | Summary | Kane’s Poker and the World Cup

With a historic win, 10-0 a San Marino with four goals from his captain Harry Kane, England He validated his qualification for the Qatar-2022 World Cup on Monday.

The forward of the Tottenham scored his four goals in the first half (27 from penalty, 32, 39 from penalty, 42), in a win that they completed Harry maguire (6), Filippo Fabbri (15 against), Emile smith-rowe (58), Tyrone mings (69), Tammy Abraham (78) and Bukayo saka (79).

With this result, England finishes undefeated in group I of European classification a Qatar-2022, with a total of 26 points, six more than Poland, who with few options to qualify before this last day, lost 2-1 against Hungary, although he will play the repechage.

Against the worst team in the world (ranked 210th and last place in the FIFA ranking) and with the virtual classification for the World Cup, the team of Gareth southgate scored a feast of goals, especially in the first half, with a stellar performance by Harry Kane.

It was, however, the disputed defense of the Manchester United Harry maguire the one who opened the scoring at 6 minutes by heading to the net for a corner kick.

The goal against the defender Filippo Fabbri a quarter of an hour was the prelude to the festival of Kane, author of four goals before the break, two of them from penalties (27, 31, 39 and 42).

With these goals, the English captain equals Gary Lineker in the third place of the top gunners in the history of the English team (both with 48), a list that they top Wayne Rooney with 53 and Bobby charlton with 49.

Kane adds 16 goals in 2021 with the Three lions, beating the record for goals in a calendar year they shared George Hilsdon (1908) and Dixie dean (1927).

The English festival continued in the second half against a rival who was also reduced to 10 by the expulsion of Dante rossi (68), when Emile smith-rowe had already scored the sixth (58) and Harry kane had left his place to Reece james (63).

Tyrone mings (69), Tammy Abraham (78) and Bukayo saka (79) scored to bring the score to double digits, although the English could not overcome the biggest win in their history, a 13-0 to Ireland… in 1882!