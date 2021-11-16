Salma Hayek will have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

EFE.- The Mexican actress Salma Hayek you will discover your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, reported the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber, responsible for the tributes on the Walk of Fame, said in a statement that the Mexican will be accompanied next Friday at this ceremony by the American actor Adam Sandler and for the Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Salma Hayek worked with Sandler on the comedies Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013), while with Chloé Zhao – winner of the Oscar in 2020 for best film and best director for Nomadland– Marvel blockbuster has just released Eternals (2021).

Nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 for Frida, and considered in Hollywood as one of its most important Latin stars, the career of the Mexican as an interpreter also includes the films Desperate (nineteen ninety five), From Dusk Till Dawn (nineteen ninety six), Wild wild west (1999) and Beatriz at Dinner (2017).

In 2021, Salma Hayek has been especially active. On Eternals, the marvel big bet For this year, he was part of a spectacular cast made up of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.

In addition, the premiere is pending at the end of November House of gucci, an ambitious Ridley Scott film in which the Mexican shares credits with stars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

In 2021 he also presented Bliss, a curious mix of drama and science fiction that he led alongside Owen wilson; and the hooligan comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, where she was accompanied by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

Outside of acting, Salma Hayek has tried her luck as a producer on television series such as Ugly Betty (2006-2010) and Monarch (2019-2021).