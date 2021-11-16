Ryan Fitzpatrick may not return for the season

Ron Rivera informed that Fitzpatrick will undergo another checkup and they will assess if he can return to the field this year

ASHBURN, Va. – The possible return of the quarterback from the team Washington Footbal TeamRyan Fitzpatrick still seems like a long shot.

When asked if Fitzpatrick was out for the season, the coach of Washington, Ron Rivera, informed that the quarterback will undergo another check, but the indication remains that he will no longer return. A source said Sunday that Fitzpatrick was “unlikely to return.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick has not been able to come back from injury and will potentially miss the rest of the season. Getty

“It’s a trend, we’ll see after I have the next checkup,” he said. Rivera.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick underwent an MRI last week, his first after the injury.

“There is some progress,” Rivera said last week. “Unfortunately not much, but it is progress. So what he will do is continue working, doing his rehab stuff and he will be re-evaluated soon. I’m not sure when, but the good thing is that there is progress and there have been some positive signs, but they haven’t given me a schedule. “

Washington (3-6) signed to Fitzpatrick, 38, for a year in the off-season. Taylor Heinicke has started every game in his place.