Rodolfo Pizarro will continue at Inter Miami in 2022; Alvarado leaves

The desire to see Rodolfo Pizarro in Chivas, Monterrey or any Liga MX club were buried by the Inter Miami, MLS club that confirmed its permanence next year, since wants to form a powerful squad that can fight at the top.

In a statement in which he clarifies how his conformation is going for the following season, the team of David beckham made known that Pizarro is one of the players who are assured of his continuity, otherwise to Ventura alvarado, academy player from America, who will leave when his loan is not extended.

“Inter Miami would like to thank the players, coaches and staff for their work and contributions in the 2021 season. The Club continues to work diligently to build a team that will bring our amazing fans the success they deserve“Said dutbol director and athletic director Chris Henderson.

“We are still in talks with several players about coming back next year and our goal is to recruit exciting new talents that will help us achieve our objectives, “he added.

This is how the Inter Miami squad is being formed