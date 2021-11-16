Robin Williams? 10 actors who were almost part of Harry Potter

Considering the success behind the saga of Harry Potter, there is no doubt that dozens of actors would have given anything to be part of the films. After all, 20 years after the first film, the franchise continues to be one of the most popular in cinema and literature.

Nevertheless, there were many interpreters who were actually quite close to being part of this world of magic and sorcery. Surprising names have been revealed over the years who almost had roles in Harry Potter, what I would have completely changed adaptations.

For many, the cast of actors from Harry Potter It is the perfect one and everything happened as it should be. However, considering the great performers who could be part of the films, the question remains as to how they would have fit into the world of these adaptations. and how they would have been characterized.

Actors who were almost part of Harry Potter

Hugh grant

On Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was introduced to Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, played masterfully by Kenneth Branagh, who made him one of the most annoying and fun characters in the series. Nevertheless, The role was originally offered to Hugh Grant, who turned down the role due to scheduling problems.

Tilda swinton

The whole world fell in love with Tilda swinton with her participation as the Evil Queen in The Chronicles of Narnia. However, the acclaimed actress was almost one of the huge list of actors who starred. Harry Potter. And is that Before Emma Thompson, the role of Professor Trelawney was offered to Swinton, who turned it down due to scheduling problems.

Kate winslet

For the latest movie of Harry Potter, any of the Hollywood actors would have given anything to be part of the franchise. However, that was not the case for Kate Winslet, who turned down the role of Helena Ravenclaw, one of the most important ghosts in history. It should be noted that it was her agent who made the decision for her.

Naomi watts

But this is not the only time an agent made a decision for the actress. Naomi Watts was considered to join Harry Potter as Narcissa Malfoy, Draco Malfoy’s mother and who has a fundamental role in the last film. However, the offer was rejected before she could even consider it.

Liam Aiken

There is no doubt that Daniel Radcliffe became the perfect Harry Potter. At just 11 years old, he beat thousands of children to play the protagonist of the saga. Nevertheless, The role was offered to Liam Aikeen (A series of unfortunate events), who couldn’t play Harry being American.

Robin williams

No doubt to many would have liked to see a great like Robin Williams among the actors of Harry Potter. By this, the producers had it Considered to play Hagrid, one of Harry’s great friends. However, JK Rowling rejected the idea because she only wanted British actors.

Rosamund pike

One of the most divisive characters in Harry Potter it almost fell into the hands of Rosamund Pike. The star of Gone girl She came pretty close to playing Rita Skeeter, the gossip journalist who becomes obsessed with Harry. However, once he found out that he had to sign for more than one film, Pike decided to withdraw from the project.

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen went down in film history with his portrayal of Gandalf in The Lord of the rings. However, the legendary British actor came close to playing another powerful wizard with a long beard.. After the death of Richard Harris, the original Dumbledore, McKellen was considered to play him. However, the same Harris did not hold the actor in high regard and called him a lousy performer.

Tim roth

Thanks to the performance of Alan Rickman, Professor Snape became one of the most beloved characters in Harry Potter. However, the role almost fell into the hands of Tim Roth, known for his many collaborations with Tarantino. Finally, he decided to move on from the role and join the Tim Burton film, Planet of the Apes.

Jamie Campbell Bower

Throughout Harry Potter, many actors played Lord Voldemort, the iconic villain of the series. Britain’s Jamie Campbell-Bower came pretty close to playing Tom Riddle, in the youngest version to be shown on The half-blood prince. Without However, he lost the role against Frank Dillane. Soon he would join another franchise, forming part of Twilight.