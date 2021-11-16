Rihanna: best looks of the richest female singer in the world

The status of Rihanna as a billionaire was consolidated this week, making her the singer richest female in the world. Let’s take a moment to absorb the news. According to Forbes, the Empress of FentyThe 33-year-old, who owns $ 1.7 billion in the bank, has always been a true ‘bad gal’.

Maybe the fortune from the singer, Rihanna, come from their revolutionary brand of beauty, which recently announced that it continues to dominate the industry with the launch of Fenty Parfum, and her equally inclusive lingerie tag Savage, but the businesswoman is a true fashion icon; the influencer of influencers. It is possible that your maison Fenty (the first directed by a woman of color) has not had its moment of glory, but since it closed, Rihanna has been spearheading the vintage revival movement, had the entire Gen Z rethink bucket hats, fueled the Bottega handbag industry, and continued to diversify the way we view underwear. And the list could go on.

Of course, she is always dressed like a winner. Do you remember his fierce looks on stage? But the powerful representative of not taking importance on what others think has become vital to the fashion industry in recent years. Here, nine classic fashion moments from Rihanna They are ingrained in the memory of the industry for a reason.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk