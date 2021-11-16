Revocation of mandate, exercise to be perfected – El Sol de Hidalgo

In favor of the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic, a democratic exercise that must be perfected if it becomes a reality and extended to states and municipalities, is what the leader of Panalh, Sergio Hernández, said.

While an NGO is in the period of collecting the 2.8 million signatures required by the legal framework in this regard, the president of the local party expressed his position on what will be the question, if the entire process is fulfilled, on March 27 and responds to the reporter.

“For the good of the country (AMLO) must continue: for economic, political and social stability. Otherwise the impact could be serious for Mexico ”.

With regard to the exercise of democracy, he commented that being the first, many aspects arise, although it still needs to be specified, “it will do the country good and it will have to improve over time. I think it’s good that it should be extended to the state and municipal level ”.

He considered that with the revocation of the mandate, the course can be corrected when the person does not respond to expectations and promises, the same happens at the business level and is the best example.

“Much more resources are wasted having bad rulers,” he stressed.

Regarding the cost of the consultation, he estimated that if more people participate, expenses can be reduced, as happens in elections, where the officials of the polling stations do so voluntarily.